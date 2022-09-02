Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:16 IST
Today’s doodle artwork features Vietnam’s mythical national bird, the chim lac. Image Credit: Google doodles
Today Google doodle celebrates Vietnam National Day! On this day in 1945, the Declaration of Independence of Vietnam was read aloud to the public, officially recognizing Vietnam as a sovereign nation.

Today's doodle artwork features Vietnam's mythical national bird, the chim lac. Chim lac most closely resembles the crane with its long beak and can be found as intricate decorations on traditional Dong Son bronze drums.

During World War II, the Japanese occupied Vietnam and allowed the French to remain and exert some influence. At the war's end in August 1945, a power vacuum was created in Vietnam. Capitalizing on this, the Việt Minh launched the "August Revolution" across the country to seize government offices. Emperor Bảo Đại abdicated on 25 August 1945, ending the Nguyễn dynasty.

On 2 September 1945, at Ba Đình Square, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, leader of the Viet Minh, declared Vietnam's Independence Day under the new name of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (DRVN) in a speech that invoked the United States Declaration of Independence and the French Revolution's Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen.

On National Day, citizens of Vietnam are given a day off from work to celebrate the public holiday. Red and yellow banners line the streets to commemorate the holiday, and Vietnam's National Flag is displayed on every corner of the country. Vibrant fireworks shows and local parades are also enjoyed in Ba Đình Square and other cities across the nation.

Source: Wikipedia, Google doodles

