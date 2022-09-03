Now You See Me 3: Everything we know so far

After years of waiting, now most fans are understandably a little less bullish about the Now You See Me 3 renewal. The first two sequels of the heist thriller film were released in 2013 and 2016. Both movies received positive responses, reviews and enormous viewers across the world.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced in 2015 that they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3 before the release of the second sequel. After that, several media reports claimed that Now You See Me 3 was under production, but as it turned out, there is no official announcement on the third film even to this day.

However, we could guess that the making of Now You See Me 3 is obvious because earlier it was revealed that Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer was hired by Lionsgate to pen the script for the third movie.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said to Deadline.

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Nathan Kahane added.

Now You See Me 3 will be different than the previous sequels. However, the storyline is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Albeit, the making of the third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

Now You See Me 3 will focus on a new style of robbery. This angle will certainly require some new faces. Some diehard fans believe that Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen as a villain or a cop in the movie.

LizzyCaplan (as Lula May) and Mark Ruffalo (as Dylan Rhodes Shrike) was previously said to be returning to Now You See Me 3. The other stars, who could reprise their roles in Now You See Me 3, are Morgan Freeman (as Thaddeus Bradley), Dave Franco (Jack Wilder), Michael Caine (Arthur Tressler), and Woody Harrelson (Chase McKinney).

As of now, there is no official announcement about Now You See Me 3. However, if Now You See Me 3 is truly under development (as claimed by some reports), then we can expect the movie to release in 2023. We will surely keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the much-awaited film.

