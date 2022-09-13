Left Menu

Mahesh Babu joins hands with SS Rajamouli for his next globetrotting action adventure

Mahesh Babu joined hands with one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema SS Rajamouli whose films 'Bahubali', 'Bahubali 2' & 'RRR' among many others have left a huge impact on the audience.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:27 IST
Mahesh Babu joins hands with SS Rajamouli for his next globetrotting action adventure
Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahesh Babu joined hands with one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema SS Rajamouli whose films 'Bahubali', 'Bahubali 2' & 'RRR' among many others have left a huge impact on the audience. Babu is currently busy doing an epic action entertainer with wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas movie ' SSMB28' that went on floors on September 12.

Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure. The director is currently in the USA to attend a film festival where some of his movies are screened. While speaking with the media, Rajamouli made the revelation about the film's genre. As the genre suggested, the story is set in different locations across the world. Mahesh Babu did action roles in many of his films, but Rajamouli who is the master of commercial cinema is going to show the superstar in a one-of-a-kind role and the director is working on the script of the movie.

This movie will roll after Mahesh Babu is done with Trivikram Srinivas' movie. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman's life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country.

The film wasn't received well by critics and didn't do expected business at the box office either. However, it did manage to be a profitable one, owing to Mahesh Babu will also be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in 'Jana Gana Mana'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022