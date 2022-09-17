Following Cobra Kai's success, new 'Karate Kid' movie is in works

Good news! the 'Karate Kid' franchise is expanding. Sony Pictures has announced the return of the original 'Karate Kid' franchise" to the big screen by dating a new "Karate Kid" movie for June 7, 2024, Variety reported.

Launched in 1984, the series spawned three sequels, as well as a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The franchise garnered a lot of attention in recent times with 'Cobra Kai', the TV series which is currently streaming on Netflix and featuring original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka alongside younger actors. More details related to the upcoming Karate Kid version are awaited.

Meanwhile, the studio also set a date for an untitled True Haunting film, said to be inspired by true events and directed by Gary Fleder. The Screen Gems horror film, about a couple moving into a haunted home, arrives on January 6, 2023, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Sony has also shifted release dates for several upcoming tentpoles. 'Madame Web,' a comic book movie set in the Spider-Man universe that stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, is moving from Oct. 6, 2023, to Feb. 16, 2024. (ANI)

