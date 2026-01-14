Left Menu

Streaming Giants Clash: Netflix Eyes Warner Bros in High-Stakes Battle

Netflix is preparing an all-cash offer for Warner Bros Discovery's studios and streaming businesses, despite a higher bid from Paramount. The battle between Netflix and Paramount has become a focal point in Hollywood, especially as studios navigate a streaming-dominated landscape amid regulatory concerns over media consolidation.

Updated: 14-01-2026 08:49 IST
Netflix, the streaming giant, is reportedly readying an all-cash bid for Warner Bros Discovery's studios and streaming assets. According to sources, this move aims to expedite a sale that has faced both political opposition and a competing offer from Paramount Skydance.

The offer, initially valued at $82.7 billion and involving a combination of cash and stock, is part of an ongoing acquisition struggle in Hollywood as the industry adapts to a digital-first era. While Paramount has put forth a $108.4 billion cash bid, Warner Bros seems more inclined towards Netflix, especially amid financial uncertainties tied to Paramount's debt-financed proposal.

This high-profile bidding war highlights dominance battles in the entertainment sector, with franchises like 'Harry Potter,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 'Friends' at stake. The takeover raises concerns about further media consolidation, potentially affecting consumer choice and pricing. Paramount has taken legal action, seeking more details on the Netflix deal as it strategizes to gain seats on Warner Bros' board.

