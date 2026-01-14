Left Menu

Netflix's 'The Dealer' Gambit: A Star-Studded Crime Drama

'The Dealer,' a new Netflix series by 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, stars Jung So-min, Lee Soo-hyuk, and more. The crime drama focuses on a seasoned dealer ensnared in crime after facing a housing scam. It marks the directorial debut of Choi Young-hwan, with Firstman Studio producing.

Updated: 14-01-2026 13:47 IST
'The Dealer,' an upcoming Netflix series produced by 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, will feature a remarkable cast headlined by Jung So-min. Best known for her role in 'Alchemy of Souls,' she will portray a skilled casino dealer whose life spirals into chaos.

Joining her in the ensemble are Lee Soo-hyuk from 'Doom at Your Service,' Ryoo Seung-bum, and Ryu Kyung-soo of 'Our Unwritten Souls' fame. Their characters navigate a gripping storyline driven by deception and survival.

The series marks the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Choi Young-hwan, with the formidable backing of Firstman Studio, famed for the global hit 'Squid Game.'

