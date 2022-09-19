Left Menu

Big Ben chimes, hymns mark start of state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

The chimes of the Big Ben fell silent and hymns rang out as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britains longest-serving monarch on Monday.Her son and heir King Charles III followed the coffin in solemn procession, accompanied by his sons Princes William and Harry and siblings Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward.

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI
The chimes of the Big Ben fell silent and hymns rang out as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday.

Her son and heir King Charles III followed the coffin in solemn procession, accompanied by his sons Princes William and Harry and siblings Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward. William's children, nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte were among the youngest members of the royal family who walked between their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders, royalty from the UK and overseas and community leaders, India was represented by President Droupadi Murmu.

The funeral service is being led by the Dean of Westminster and will include many personal touches of the late monarch, who was also the head of the Church of England. Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died peacefully at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8.

