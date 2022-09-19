Parineeti Chopra collaborates with 'Punjabi boy' Harrdy Sandhu for 'Code Name Tiranga'

Left Menu

Actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Code Name Tiranga', which also features Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:52 IST
Poster of Code Name Tiranga (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Code Name Tiranga', which also features Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu. On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

"NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. #CodeNameTiranga. Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one," she wrote, unveiling the two posters of the film. In the first poster, we see Parnieeti with a gun. In the next slide, Parnieeti is sharing a warm hug with Harrdy.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, 'Code Name Tiranga' will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' at box office on October 16, 2022. Talking about her character, Parineeti said, "I am back again to present myself in a whole new avatar that no one has seen me do before! It is my attempt to keep doing disruptive content as I have been and to push my limits to bring something new on the table for the audiences."

She added, "The bruises and me holding the gun in the poster is just a teaser of all the things that is in store for the audiences. This is just a sneak peek into my character and I can assure you that we intend to shock and awe with this film." Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala are also a part of 'Code Name Tiranga'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

