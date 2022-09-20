IHC festival to host pan-Indian theatre from September 23

An eclectic mix of classics, translation, adaptations and original scripts from across the country are part of the lineup at the upcoming India Habitat Centre Theatre Festival.

The annual theatre festival, returning after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will open on Friday with dark comedy ''Shikaar'' by actor-director Sheena Khalid and Pooja Sarup.

It will showcase performances ranging from solos to ensemble large cast productions.

''I am delighted that after a two-year hiatus, the stage is coming alive once again and we are back with a selection of critically acclaimed theatre productions from different parts of the country, curated with passion and love by the programmes division of the India Habitat Centre,'' said Sunit Tandon, director IHC, in a statement.

The 10-day festival, which will feature a play every day, will also host workshops and discussions to provide useful pointers to aspiring actors and arts professionals.

''We are delighted to return with our first post-pandemic theatre festival and bring back the energy of physical theatre. Capturing the diversity, vibrancy, and rigour of contemporary theatre practitioners from outside the capital city,'' Vidyun Singh, creative head, programmes said.

It will feature ''Aaeen'' by Atul Kumar, ''What Planet Are You On?'' by Akarsh Khurana, Harshal Vyas' solo act in ''Raavana - In ten minds'', ''Mahishasur Marddini'' by Ranjan Ghosh, ''Mahanagar Ke Jugnu'' by Amitosh Nagpal, ''Strictly Unconventional'' by Faezeh Jalali, ''Trunk Tales'' by Neelam Mangsingh, ''Bhoomi'' by Vinay Kumar and Katkatha Puppet Trust's ''Wool Symphony'' for toddlers.

The theatrical extravaganza will come to a close on October 2 with ''Hunkaro'' by Mohit Takalkar.

