Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

In a significant policy shift, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that staff nurses pursuing higher education will now receive their full salaries, a move away from the prior 40 percent payment policy. The announcement was made during a workshop at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College on International Women's Day.

The workshop, organized by the Nursing Scholar Society, also marked the governor's announcement of future recruitment for 80 assistant professors within the Medical Education Department set to commence next month. In addition to increased salaries, the state's health sector is set to benefit from advanced technological upgrades, including robotic surgery systems and cutting-edge MRI machines in all state medical colleges.

The Chief Minister highlighted plans to end outsourced appointments to protect young workers from exploitation, promising batch-wise nurse recruitment and a new assistant staff nurse role. Sukhu emphasized ongoing reforms as instrumental in job creation and improving healthcare in the region. Furthermore, he praised the participation of women in politics, with 57.5% representation in Panchayati Raj institutions, commending the progress of women in Himachal Pradesh.