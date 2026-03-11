Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced full salary support for staff nurses pursuing higher education, replacing the previous 40% payment. The move is part of broader health sector reforms, including new faculty recruitment and advanced technology introduction in state medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that staff nurses pursuing higher education will now receive their full salaries, a move away from the prior 40 percent payment policy. The announcement was made during a workshop at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College on International Women's Day.

The workshop, organized by the Nursing Scholar Society, also marked the governor's announcement of future recruitment for 80 assistant professors within the Medical Education Department set to commence next month. In addition to increased salaries, the state's health sector is set to benefit from advanced technological upgrades, including robotic surgery systems and cutting-edge MRI machines in all state medical colleges.

The Chief Minister highlighted plans to end outsourced appointments to protect young workers from exploitation, promising batch-wise nurse recruitment and a new assistant staff nurse role. Sukhu emphasized ongoing reforms as instrumental in job creation and improving healthcare in the region. Furthermore, he praised the participation of women in politics, with 57.5% representation in Panchayati Raj institutions, commending the progress of women in Himachal Pradesh.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026