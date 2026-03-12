From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

A child’s future should not depend on their parents’ education or social standing. Yet new research from the OECD Economics Department, using data from the OECD Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) and analysis by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, shows that family background still strongly shapes opportunities across many advanced economies.

The study explores intergenerational social mobility, the idea that children should be able to achieve different economic outcomes than their parents. In a highly mobile society, people can move up the economic ladder regardless of where they start. In a less mobile one, advantages and disadvantages tend to persist across generations. By examining detailed data from nearly thirty OECD countries, researchers analysed how parents’ education influences their children’s education, earnings and participation in the workforce.

A Clear Link Between Family Background and Earnings

The research finds a strong connection between parents’ education and the earnings of their children as adults. People raised in families where at least one parent has a university degree tend to earn significantly more than those from less educated households.

On average, workers from highly educated families earn about one-third more than those whose parents did not complete upper-secondary education. Individuals whose parents completed secondary education fall somewhere in the middle but still have an advantage over those from the least educated families.

However, the strength of this link varies across countries. Nordic countries such as Denmark, Norway and Sweden show smaller differences between people from different family backgrounds. This suggests stronger social mobility. In contrast, some Central and Eastern European countries show larger income gaps linked to parental education, indicating that family background can play a stronger role in shaping economic outcomes.

Why Some Children Reach the Top While Others Stay Behind

Family background does not just affect average earnings. It also influences where people end up in the income ladder.

Children from highly educated families are much more likely to become top earners. Meanwhile, individuals from less educated families are more likely to remain near the bottom of the earnings distribution. Economists sometimes describe this as “glass ceilings” and “sticky floors.”

This happens because children from more advantaged households often benefit from better schools, stronger social networks and financial support that help them access higher-paying careers. These advantages can accumulate over time, making it easier for them to maintain their parents’ socioeconomic position.

Education: The Most Powerful Tool for Mobility

The study shows that education plays the most important role in breaking the cycle of disadvantage. When researchers take into account a person’s own level of education, the effect of parental background on earnings becomes much smaller.

In other words, higher education allows many individuals to improve their economic prospects even if they grew up in less advantaged households. However, parental influence does not disappear completely. Even among people with the same qualifications, those from highly educated families often earn slightly more. This suggests that other factors, such as social connections, confidence and family support, may also help shape career success.

The research also finds that parental education strongly affects whether children attend university in the first place. People from highly educated families are far more likely to complete tertiary education. In some countries, the gap in university completion between these groups is particularly large, showing how early advantages can shape educational opportunities.

What the Findings Mean for Society

The findings highlight an important challenge for policymakers. If family background continues to influence opportunities, societies risk wasting talent. When capable individuals cannot reach their potential because of their socioeconomic background, economic growth and innovation may suffer.

Policies that improve access to quality education can help close these gaps. Early childhood education, support for disadvantaged schools, vocational training, and policies that encourage participation in the labour market can all play a role in improving mobility.

Migration patterns also offer an encouraging sign. While first-generation migrants often earn less than native workers, their children frequently achieve strong upward mobility. In many cases, second-generation migrants earn similar or even higher incomes than people with native-born parents, showing that opportunities can expand across generations.

Ultimately, the research suggests that while education can open doors, ensuring equal opportunities requires broader efforts. Societies that invest in fair access to education and employment opportunities are more likely to ensure that success depends on talent and effort rather than family background.