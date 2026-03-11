Left Menu

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

The CPI(M) confronted the Election Commission of India regarding its claims that most political parties appreciated the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The party expressed concerns over perceived discrepancies affecting over 60 lakh voters, demanding protection of their voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:42 IST
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) has openly challenged the claims made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the appreciation from political parties for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The controversy centers around an alleged statement by the ECI that suggested broad political consensus.

Mohammed Salim, the state secretary of CPI(M), issued a letter underscoring the party's opposition to the revision process, which they claim creates discrepancies impacting over 60 lakh voters. The party's stand emphasizes the anxiety and uncertainty looming over voters regarding their right to vote.

In response to ECI's claims of political party approval, CPI(M) insists on transparency and fairness, urging the commission to ensure no eligible voters are disenfranchised due to discrepancies, and to clarify the political parties supporting the ECI's view.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026