CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions
The CPI(M) confronted the Election Commission of India regarding its claims that most political parties appreciated the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The party expressed concerns over perceived discrepancies affecting over 60 lakh voters, demanding protection of their voting rights.
The CPI(M) has openly challenged the claims made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the appreciation from political parties for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The controversy centers around an alleged statement by the ECI that suggested broad political consensus.
Mohammed Salim, the state secretary of CPI(M), issued a letter underscoring the party's opposition to the revision process, which they claim creates discrepancies impacting over 60 lakh voters. The party's stand emphasizes the anxiety and uncertainty looming over voters regarding their right to vote.
In response to ECI's claims of political party approval, CPI(M) insists on transparency and fairness, urging the commission to ensure no eligible voters are disenfranchised due to discrepancies, and to clarify the political parties supporting the ECI's view.
