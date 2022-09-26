Left Menu

PVR cinemas to hold live screening of Coldplay's Argentina concert on Oct 29

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 12:18 IST
PVR cinemas to hold live screening of Coldplay's Argentina concert on Oct 29
  • Country:
  • India

A live screening of British rock band Coldplay's Argentina concert will be held in PVR theatres, the multiplex chain announced on Monday.

The performance, part of Coldplay’s 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour', will be showcased on October 29, PVR Pictures said in a press release.

Coldplay -- comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion -- will regale the concertgoers at the River Plate stadium in the Argentina capital Buenos Aires.

The epic event will be helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale.

Coldplay had announced the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in October 2021 in support of their ninth studio album 'Music of the Spheres'.

The tour started on March 18 this year with the band’s first ever show in Costa Rica before travelling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and their native UK. It was recently extended into 2023, with Coldplay announcing more shows across Europe and the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022