NSE opens European markets to Indian investors via GIFT City platform; adds 8,200-Plus ETFs

NSE's global investment platform is expanding access to European markets for Indian investors through its GIFT City-based entity, offering more than 11,500 securities, including over 8,200 UCITS exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across seven European countries. NSEIX Global Access IFSC Limited (NSEIXGA), India's first entity registered as a Global Access Provider under the regulatory framework of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), on Thursday announced the expansion of its global investment offering to European-listed securities and UCITS ETFs.

As per the official statement said, “NSEIX Global Access IFSC Limited (NSEIXGA), India’s first entity registered as a Global Access Provider under the regulatory framework of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), today announced the expansion of its global investment offering into European markets, including access to European-listed securities and UCITS ETFs”. The expansion covers seven European markets, including France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

With this addition, investors will have access to a wider range of international investment products beyond the platform's existing offering in the US markets. The expanded investment universe includes more than 11,500 securities, of which over 8,200 are UCITS ETFs.

The company said the expansion is aimed at serving the growing interest in international investing by providing investors with a wider range of global investment opportunities through a single integrated account. A key feature of the new offering is access to UCITS ETFs, which combine the benefits of exchange-traded investment products with the established European regulatory framework.

These ETFs provide access to a wide range of global indices, markets, sectors, themes and asset classes, offering investors an alternative to investing in individual securities. The company also highlighted that UCITS ETF structures offer distinct tax advantages, further enhancing their appeal as an option for globally diversified investments.

With access to multiple European markets, NSEIXGA aims to bring international investment opportunities together through a single integrated account, allowing investors to access different markets and investment products within the applicable regulatory framework. The company said the expansion represents a significant step in broadening its global market reach and product diversity.

The platform is designed to provide investors with a seamless and efficient way to access international markets, supporting greater choice, diversification and convenience. NSEIX Global Access IFSC Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE International Exchange and is the first Indian entity registered as a Global Access Provider under IFSCA's regulatory framework. (ANI)