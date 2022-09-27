Left Menu

Sofia Carson boards Taron Egerton's Netflix movie 'Carry On'

PTI | Tubingen | Updated: 27-09-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 10:31 IST
Sofia Carson boards Taron Egerton's Netflix movie 'Carry On'

''Purple Hearts'' star Sofia Carson will feature alongside Taron Egerton in the Netflix action thriller feature ''Carry On''.

The 29-year-old actor joins the cast of the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed movie along with ''Harder They Fall'' breakout Danielle Deadwyler, as per the entertainment news website Deadline.

''Carry On'' revolves around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

The film will also feature actor Jason Bateman in a pivotal role.

T J Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green writing the most recent version. Dylan Clark will produce the film.

Carson was most recently seen in Netflix's smash hit film ''Purple Hearts'', in which she essayed the role of Cassie, an aspiring singer-songwriter who falls in love with a Marine named Luke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022