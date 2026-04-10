White House Secretly Scripts Pakistan's Plea to Trump for Iran Deadline Extension
The New York Times reports that the White House was involved in crafting a social media post by Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, requesting President Trump to extend the Iran deadline. The post emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts for Middle Eastern peace, leading to a two-week ceasefire agreement.
The White House played a significant, yet covert role in shaping Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's social media appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump. The message requested an extension of the Iran deadline to allow diplomatic efforts to unfold, focusing on achieving peace in the Middle East.
According to a New York Times report, Sharif's message highlighted the successful progress of diplomatic talks and called for a temporary ceasefire from all parties involved. The narrative underscored Pakistan's involvement in brokering peace, with an eye toward substantive results.
As the deadline loomed, the plea resulted in an agreement for a conditional ceasefire and a subsequent meeting in Islamabad, reflecting a strategic backchannel orchestrated by the political powers involved. This diplomatic ballet aimed at defusing tensions as Trump threatened significant consequences if Tehran did not comply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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