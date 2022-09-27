Money Heist spinoff Berlin: Pedro Alonso & Alex Pina share their view on it

Money Heist's spinoff series, Berlin is "beginning to take its shape". Netflix has announced last year that a spin-off series of the popular Spanish show Money-Heist (La Casa De Papel) is planned. The creators have now confirmed that they started working on the new show.

The creator Alex Pina has recently shared on his Instagram that they are working with the Netflix Berlin script. He wrote, "Berlin is already beginning to take shape." The cover page of the script is written "Paris, my love, Vol. 1"

And now, he has posted a video (Spanish language) with actor Pedro Alonso discussing about the spinoff Berlin. The caption reads: "A manual of love and theft. #Berlín." Watch the video below.

Berlin is one of the most vital characters in Money Heist. He is a terminally ill jewel thief and Professor's second-in-command and brother. In the spinoff series, we could see Berlin is proficient in many languages including Danish, English, Italian and Portuguese.

Berlin was dead in the original series. It will be interesting how the creators approach the drama due to the fact Berlin is dead. While speaking on the death of the character in the original series, the writer, Javier Gómez Santander regretted the death of Berlin in Spanish Money Heist.

He also mentioned, "If we had known that there would be more seasons, we would have thought hard about killing Berlin. It is that he died a lot. We killed him too much and there is no way to revive him."

In Money Heist Part 1, the police found that Berlin's real name is Andrés de Fonollosa and that he was terminally ill. Meanwhile, he starts a coercive relationship with a hostage named Ariadna (Clara Alvarado). In the final minutes of Money Heist Part 2, Berlin sacrifices himself so that the gang can escape, dying under police fire.

Berlin will be seen as misogynistic and psychopathic, something which Pedro Alonso and show creator Alex Pina discussed in the Netflix documentary Money Heist: The Phenomenon (released on April 3, 2020, on the same day Money Heist Part 4 was released)

In November 2021, Netflix announced that it will create a spin-off series titled Berlin, which is set to be released in 2023.

In the same month Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin, revealed about the show in front of 5,000 fans at a Q&A event in Madrid's Palacio Vistalegre. He told TV Line, "I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Money Heist Berlin!

