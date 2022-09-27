Heartstopper Season 2 officially commences filming with 4 new cast members

Netflix previously confirmed that a second season for Heartstopper is coming. There's no update on the official release date, but much of the main actors are expected to return. Moreover, Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches, and Nima Taleghani joined as 'Heartstopper' crew.

Netflix recently announced the news with a minute video of the cast members introducing them in the script reading session. Netflix's Heartstopper Season 2 is officially under production.

According to Netflix TUDUM, all the previous casts are returning to reprise their roles in Heartstopper Season 2 including Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Jenny Walser.

The newbie Leila Khan plays Higgs student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton plays Nick's older brother David Nelson, Nima Taleghani portrays as Truham teacher Mr. Farouk, and Bradley Riches as Truham student James McEwan.

Heartstopper is a British teen coming-of-age series that adapted the Alice Oseman novel of the same name as Oseman. The teen drama Heartstopper has won millions of hearts, thanks to its charismatic storyline that depicts a love story between schoolboys Nick and Charlie.

Fans will see Nick's older homophobic brother David, who may not accept his younger sibling in Heartstopper Season 2. Charlie's struggle with eating disorder problems and mental health conditions could also be shown in the series. The reaction of the school to the homosexual relationship between Charlie and Nick will also be portrayed.

Tao and Elle's relationship will be explored further in the imminent season. New shades in the relationship between Tara and Darcy may also be highlighted in the story.

The Heartstopper Yearbook will be out on October 13, 2022. Currently, there is no release date for Heartstopper Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood series!

