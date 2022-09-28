Nimrat Kaur begins filming for 'Happy Teachers' Day'

Actor Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday started shooting for the social-thriller ''Happy Teachers' Day'' here.

Also starring Radhika Madan, the upcoming movie is directed by Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film ''Wrong Side Raju'' and Hindi movie ''Made in China''.

Nimrat said she is excited to shoot the film in the city where she did her initial schooling.

''I was in Holloway Primary School College of Military Engineering Pune here in my first standard. ''So it's very interesting coming back here with a theme like 'Happy Teachers' Day' which is a story that revolves around the education world. I am very excited to be here, it's really wonderful. I am looking forward to the journey as it begins,'' ''The Lunchbox'' star said in a statement.

Musale has co-written the story and screenplay of ''Happy Teachers' Day'' with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues.

The film will hit the screens on Teachers' Day 2023.

