Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu's 'Code Name Tiranga' trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Code Name Tiranga' have unveiled the trailer of the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:05 IST
Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu's 'Code Name Tiranga' trailer out now
Code Name Tiranga (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Code Name Tiranga' have unveiled the trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared the trailer which she captioned, "HERE IT IS! - TRAILER OUT NOW #CodeNameTiranga trailer out now! Releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjCevp-pyuq/ In the trailer, Parineeti Chopra could be playing a RAW agent who is on a fearless mission for the country and is also seen doing a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well as stylized action sequences.

"As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I'm thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema I'm doing my first full-blown action film and I'm ecstatic about the reaction that I have been getting for Code Name Tiranga's teaser. It is hugely encouraging for someone who has never dabbled in this genre," says Parineeti Chopra. Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu as the male lead who portrays a doctor in the film. The film will also bring together actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming comedy 'Doctor G'.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will be also seen in upcoming family entertainer 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. Helmed by Sooraj Barjataya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022