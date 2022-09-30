Netflix sets premiere date for Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:51 IST
Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial ''Dobaaraa'' will start streaming on Netflix from October 15, the platform announced Friday.

Billed as an edgy time travel thriller, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhat. Netflix made the announcement on its official Twitter account.

''Forecast for the day at 2:12 PM: Stormy weather with a probability of time travel! Watch @taapsee solve the mysteries of her past, present and future in this sci-fi thriller. Dobaaraa, streaming on Oct 15, only on #Netflix,'' the streamer said in a tweet.

''Dobaaraa'' opened in theatres on August 19 to favourable reviews but performed poorly at the box office.

It marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit ''Manmarziyaan'' and biographical drama ''Saand Ki Aankh'' (2019), on which he served as producer.

Vidushi Mehta, Nassar, Himanshi Choudhry, Saswata Chatterjee, and Sukant Goel also round out the cast of the film.

''Dobaaraa'' is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner, and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA.

