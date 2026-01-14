Left Menu

Hollywood Takeover Battle: Netflix vs Paramount for Warner Bros

Netflix revises its bid for Warner Bros Discovery, opting for an all-cash offer, amidst opposition from Paramount Skydance. Warner Bros favors Netflix despite Paramount's higher bid backed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The deal has sparked legal and political debates on media consolidation and its impact on consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:18 IST
Hollywood Takeover Battle: Netflix vs Paramount for Warner Bros
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netflix is refining its bid for Warner Bros Discovery to include an all-cash offer, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The streaming giant aims to fast-track the sale, which has faced political and competitive challenges, with rival Paramount Skydance also vying for the acquisition.

Originally, Netflix's $82.7 billion proposal comprised cash and stock for Warner Bros' film and streaming divisions. Despite Paramount's $108.4 billion cash bid, Warner Bros has shown preference towards Netflix. Paramount has augmented its offer with $40 billion equity support from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, father of Paramount CEO David Ellison.

The competitive struggle encapsulates Hollywood's most significant takeover scenario, as the industry grapples with evolving distribution dynamics dominated by streaming services. The contention has invoked political scrutiny over media consolidation, with concerns about consumer impact leading to legal actions against Warner Bros by Paramount.

TRENDING

1
Uniting the Divide: Indoor Air Pollution as a Global Public Health Challenge

Uniting the Divide: Indoor Air Pollution as a Global Public Health Challenge

 United Kingdom
2
End of an Era: Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Head Coach

End of an Era: Mike Tomlin Steps Down as Steelers Head Coach

 Global
3
Venezuela Releases U.S. Citizen in Prisoner Exchange

Venezuela Releases U.S. Citizen in Prisoner Exchange

 Global
4
Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026