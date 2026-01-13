Netflix and India's Innovators: A Harmony of Creativity and Social Impact

Netflix, in collaboration with the Indian government, introduced eight films spotlighting start-ups making strides in social innovation. This marks a significant milestone for Netflix as it celebrates a decade in India, aligning with cultural and societal expectations for clean entertainment.

Unveiled by Union Minister L Murugan at a Tuesday event, the films were developed through the 'Inspiring Innovators' initiative. In partnership with the Principal Scientific Adviser's Office and Graphiti Studios, the initiative offers hands-on creative experiences for students, half of whom are women, expanding storytelling and skilling opportunities.

The initiative underscores the synergy between India's innovative and creative sectors, promoting storytelling with societal impact. The films feature contributions from diverse students, mentored by design and animation experts, and an original anthem by Shankar Mahadevan Academy students. This collaborative effort highlights the evolving landscape of storytelling, enriched by emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)