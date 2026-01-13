Left Menu

Netflix and India's Innovators: A Harmony of Creativity and Social Impact

Netflix partners with the Indian government to unveil eight films showcasing start-ups driving social innovation. The 'Inspiring Innovators' initiative, marking Netflix's decade in India, focuses on storytelling and skilling, involving students, experts, and creative collaborations, emphasizing clean entertainment and social impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix, in collaboration with the Indian government, introduced eight films spotlighting start-ups making strides in social innovation. This marks a significant milestone for Netflix as it celebrates a decade in India, aligning with cultural and societal expectations for clean entertainment.

Unveiled by Union Minister L Murugan at a Tuesday event, the films were developed through the 'Inspiring Innovators' initiative. In partnership with the Principal Scientific Adviser's Office and Graphiti Studios, the initiative offers hands-on creative experiences for students, half of whom are women, expanding storytelling and skilling opportunities.

The initiative underscores the synergy between India's innovative and creative sectors, promoting storytelling with societal impact. The films feature contributions from diverse students, mentored by design and animation experts, and an original anthem by Shankar Mahadevan Academy students. This collaborative effort highlights the evolving landscape of storytelling, enriched by emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

