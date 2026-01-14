Netflix vs. Paramount: The Battle for Warner Bros.
Netflix is revising its offer, potentially making it an all-cash deal, for Warner Bros Discovery's studios and streaming businesses. This move aims to expedite the acquisition, despite opposition from politicians and rival bidder Paramount Skydance. Netflix and Warner Bros shares rose by approximately 1%.
In a significant business maneuver, Netflix is considering revising its acquisition proposal for Warner Bros Discovery by potentially making it an all-cash offer. Reports suggest that this strategic decision is intended to accelerate the sale process, even as the deal faces hurdles from political figures and Paramount Skydance, a competing bidder.
The acquisition battle has intensified, with Paramount taking legal action against Warner Bros, seeking more details on the $82.7 billion transaction with Netflix. Furthermore, Paramount has expressed its intention to nominate directors to Warner Bros' board in what appears to be a bid to influence the proceedings.
Both Netflix and Warner Bros saw a modest increase in their share values, with approximately a 1% rise each, indicating market optimism about the developments. Neither company provided immediate comments in response to inquiries, as the intricate negotiations continue to unfold.
