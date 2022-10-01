Left Menu

All is well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:55 IST
Ranveer, Deeepika shut down separation rumours with their flirty comments on Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
All is well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The two put the separation rumours to an end with their flirty chat on Instagram.

On Friday evening, Ranveer took to social media and shared pictures of his hot pink look avatar. In the images, Ranveer is seen sporting an all-pink look. From pants to shirt, shoes and shades, Ranveer was dressed in pink from head to toe.

Ranveer's photos have garnered several reactions. His wife also dropped a comment. "Edible," she wrote.

Ranveer replied to Deepika with a kiss emoji. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 after dating for six years. Unfortunately, several reports went viral recently, claiming that the two have reached a rough patch in their relationship. With Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram comments, it's safe to say that those reports are just rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' in his kitty. Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she has 'Pathaan' in her kitty. Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after 4 years. Deepika will also be seen in 'The Intern' remake and 'Project k' with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Fighter', co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. (ANI)

