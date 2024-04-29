IndiGo Welcomes Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as Chief Transformation Officer

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Monday announced the appointment of Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as the Chief of Transformation.

His appointment is effective from Monday, according to a regulatory filing.

IndiGo has been expanding its wings and for the first time since its inception, the airline, last week, announced placing an order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes. Besides, it is adding more domestic and international routes.

Orea has 25 years of professional experience in different functional areas such as operations, commercial, strategy and finance. He was with European airline Volotea from 2016-2023 and served as their COO for the last 5 years. His prior work experience also includes working with the likes of Urdsa, Uralita and Mckinsey & Company, the filing said.

Shares of IndiGo declined 0.41 per cent to close at Rs 3,920.05 on the BSE.

Amid some senior executives set to leave their current roles, IndiGo, last week, said it follows a fair process of succession readiness.

The carrier's Senior Vice President Engineering S C Gupta and Senior Vice President Inflight Services Suman Chopra will be leaving their current positions. They have been with IndiGo since 2006 when it started operations, according to executives.

Against this backdrop, IndiGo said retirement or superannuation is a natural process in any organisation, and that at senior levels, these are also personal decisions.

''At IndiGo, we follow a fair process of succession readiness. Internal succession also provides opportunities for growth for individuals and the organisation. IndiGo works towards its next phase and its goal to double in size by the end of the decade,'' it had said.

