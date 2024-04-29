Left Menu

Malvani Hooch Tragedy: Four Convicted, Ten Acquitted by Court

A Mumbai sessions court convicted four people and acquitted ten others in the 2015 hooch tragedy that killed 102 in Malvani. The accused were found guilty of conspiracy and culpable homicide. Sentencing arguments will be heard on May 6.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court on Monday convicted four accused and acquitted 10 others in the 2015 hooch tragedy, in which 102 people lost their lives in Mumbai's Malvani area.

The accused were found guilty of charges, including criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Bombay Prohibition Act.

The court will hear the prosecution and defence arguments on sentencing on May 6.

At least 102 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the Lakshmi Nagar slum in Malvani in the western suburb of Malad in June 2015.

The accused were arrested from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The government had ordered a probe under the chief secretary to enquire into the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

