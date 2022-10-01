Dead to Me Season 3 releases this November! Explore full details

Dead to Me Season 3 finally got its release date! For the past two and half years, fans have been waiting to know the answers to all unresolved questions left at the end of season 2. Devdiscourse earlier speculated that Dead to Me Season 3 might get a release date in November 2022. Look our prediction was spot on!

The third and final season of the black comedy drama will premiere on Thursday, November 17 on Netflix. In July 2020, the series was renewed for a third and final batch. After several hiccups due to the pandemic, the production was delayed and began filming on May 2021 and was wrapped up in April 2022. The creator, Liz Feldman confirmed the wrap-up news on Instagram on April 26, 2022.

What to expect from the Dead to Me Season 3 plotline?

Dead to Me tells the story of a friendship that blossoms between Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini). The on-screen chemistry of Applegate and Cardellini maintains marvelous harmony throughout the series which gripped the audience for the last two seasons. Season 1 had acquired over 30 million audiences throughout the world.

Jen's husband died in a car accident. She is now a real estate agent based in Laguna Beach, California, trying to come to terms with her loss through therapy, exercise, and other methods. She uses anger and resentment as an outlet for her grief.

She meets Judy in a grief support group. Jen mourns her husband, who was killed by a hit-and-run, while Judy claims she is grieving for her fiancé who died of a heart attack. In reality, Judy is the hit-and-run driver and her fiancé broke up with her. Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Ben Wood, semi-identical twin brother of Steve Wood's (James Marsden).

The plot for Dead to me season 3 is yet to be revealed; however, fans expect an explosive and memorable finale of the series. James Marsden described his character Ben in an earlier interview with TV Guide.

"Not only is he maybe going to find out that Jen was responsible for his brother's death, but he's also guilty of a hit-and-run. And they were the victims of the hit-and-run. And his brother was guilty of a hit-and-run in the first season," told James Marsden.

Season 2 ends with Jen confessing to Detective Perez that she killed Steve, and the two drive to the makeshift burial site but cannot find the spot where the body is located.

While they were returning, Jen and Judy's car had an accident with another vehicle driven by a drunk Ben. After he looks down at a half-empty bottle of liquor, Ben speeds away. Judy and Jen wake up, both injured but alive.

Ben is on the way to identify the body of his dead brother Steve who hits the car that Jen and Judy were in, at the intersection. However, it's still unclear whether it was Jen and Judy.

Who are in the cast of Dead to Me Season 3?

Many characters died or were removed, and new characters and actors were introduced throughout the series. No doubt, we will see Applegate and Cardellini in their respective roles. We could also see Luke Roessler as Henry Harding, Brandon Scott as Nick Prager, James Marsden as Steve/Ben Wood, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Jere Burns as Police Chief Howard Hastings, Suzy Nakamura as Karen, Christopher Doyle as Max Jenkins and Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez in Dead to Me Season 3.

