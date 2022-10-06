Ellie Goulding, Ed Sheeran honoured at BMI London awards 2022

Music artists Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran, recently notched their BMI honour at the 2022 BMI London Awards on October 3. According to Variety, Ellie Goulding received her 17th BMI award, the President's Award. The private event was held at London's Savoy Hotel on October 3, and also honoured global breakout Tems with the BMI Impact Award and Ed Sheeran in multiple categories.

With her victory, Goulding joins the ranks of previous awardees such as Imagine Dragons, Noel Gallagher, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Willie Nelson, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, among many more. Mike O'Neill, co-host of the event and president/CEO of BMI, gave her the award. "I've never won anything like this before and it means so much to me," Goulding said in her acceptance speech. "I moved out of my home when I was 16 and I kind of started then. And I felt I had so much to lose making a living out of something that everyone told me was definitely impossible."

The British pop star continued, "In the UK particularly, and as a woman, it's sort of ingrained into you that ambition is a bad thing and it's not very cool, but it shouldn't be. Ambition is an essential ingredient for what we all do, and along with the talent and a bit of luck, for anyone who hopes of a long-lasting career, in a really tough industry actually, it's essential, so to anyone who's on their way there, please don't listen to those people who have anything to say about you wanting bigger and better, because you deserve it" According to Variety, Goulding in closing reflected on the state of the world in regard to her place as an artist. "In a world now that needs urgent action, in a country that demands empathy, may music play its part in empowering others to begin." Goulding also performed renditions of her singles "Woman" and "New Heights," from her 2020 album "Brightest Blue," accompanied by a pianist and backing vocalists.

According to the press release for the event, Tems, who rose to fame after working successfully with Drake and WizKid, received the BMI Impact Award "in recognition of her ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music," She joins former champions Raye and Arlo Parks in receiving this honour. Tems remarked after accepting the prize, "I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for this award... I've come a long way and I'm so grateful." The coveted European song of the year award was given to Sheeran and Johnny McDaid by BMI for their song "Bad Habits." The prize is granted to the song by a British or European author that has been performed the most in the preceding year within the BMI catalogue. In addition, Sheeran received three other BMI London Awards this year for 'I Don't Care, 'Perfect,' and the pop song categories for 'Afterglow,' co-written with David Hodges, and 'Shivers,' co-written with McDaid and Kal Lavelle.

With 'Rocket Man,' 'Tiny Dancer,' and 'Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),' all of which he co-wrote with Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith, Elton John won three BMI London Awards. These awards recognised 7 million performances of 'Rocket Man,' 6 million performances of 'Tiny Dancer,' and the Pop Songs category. (ANI)

