North ​Korean leader Kim ‌Jong Un said ​the country will solidify and develop the quality of its economy over ‌the next five years, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. Since last week, North Korea has been holding the Ninth Party Congress ‌of the Workers' Party which sets out major ‌policy goals for the next five years.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 03:39 IST
North ​Korean leader Kim ‌Jong Un said ​the country will solidify and develop the quality of its economy over ‌the next five years, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Since last week, North Korea has been holding the Ninth Party Congress ‌of the Workers' Party which sets out major ‌policy goals for the next five years. The Congress was ongoing on Monday, with members starting to set plans and goals for the ⁠next five ​years by ⁠sectors including military, foreign policy, industry and agriculture, KCNA said.

Calling the ⁠next five years a "full-scale progress phase" in a speech on Monday, ​Kim called for revolutionising thought, technology and culture so ⁠new projects will be well-managed over time, KCNA said. Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠sent ​a message to Kim to congratulate his reelection to general secretary of the ruling party, KCNA confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kim ⁠Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, ⁠was given ⁠a promotion. According to KCNA, Kim Yo Jong was named a party department director. Previously, ‌she ‌was vice-director.

