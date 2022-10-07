Left Menu

'It is incredible': the moment Ukraine rights group heard of Nobel win

Norwegian television showed the emotional moment when the executive director of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties heard her group was among the recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

'It is incredible': the moment Ukraine rights group heard of Nobel win

Norwegian television showed the emotional moment when the executive director of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties heard her group was among the recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Nobel Committee member Olav Njoelstad is shown on the phone informing Oleksandra Romantsova that the group had won the prize.

"It is great, thank you," an almost speechless and clearly delighted Romantsova says to the secretary of the award committee during a phone call that was filmed and broadcast on Norwegian television. "For us it is really important, like part of Ukrainian society and culture to understand what it means, so thank you," she said, her voice breaking up with emotion.

"It is incredible." The group shared the prize with jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski and Russian rights group Memorial, amid a war in their region that is the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two. (Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Diane Craft)

