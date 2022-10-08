Malayalees and goddess Mookambika: The invincible link

The Sri Mookambika temple at Kollur in Udupi district was teeming with devotees these days in the halo of Navaratri celebrations which ended on the Vijayadashami day on October 5.

Thousands of people from Karnataka and neighbouring states participated in the nine-day celebrations which included the 'Rathotsava' on October 4, filling their minds with joy and devotion.

A distinguishable trait of the celebrations, for that matter every celebration at the Kollur temple, was that devotees from neighbouring Kerala formed a large majority of visitors to the temple. Especially on the Vijayadashami day, when they made a beeline for the shrine to get their kids initiated into the world of letters.

Keralites have this intrinsic, invincible connection with the goddess from ancient days. The temple authorities, the hoteliers and the locals will vouch for this as around 60 percent of the devotees who throng the temple throughout the year are from the neighbouring state.

What could be the reason for the attachment of Keralites to the temple? There are many myths and stories behind the strong and loving bond between a goddess and the people belonging to another state.

Though the apparent reason is the fact that the temple is related to Adi Shankaracharya, there are many stories on the Mookambika- Kerala connection.

Adi Shankaracharya is said to have installed the image of the Goddess at the temple. Goddess Mookambika is in the form of 'Jyotir-linga' incorporating both Shiva and Shakti.

The 'Panchaloha' (five metals of gold, silver, copper, iron and lead) image of the goddess on Sri Chakra is stated to have been consecrated by Shankaracharya. Goddess Mookambika is worshipped as the manifestation of Shakthi, Vidya Saraswathi and Mahalakshmi.

As Kollur is associated with Shankaracharya, the temple holds immense relevance for the devotees of Kerala. The devotees from Kerala, who lay great importance to their children's education, make it a point to initiate them into the world of letters at this abode of the goddess on the Vijayadashami day or any other day.

The ancient temple, situated exactly on the foot of the Western Ghats, has a lot of history attached to it. The ever-flowing river Sauparnika lies just beside the temple where people take a holy dip before prayers.

According to Mookambika temple history, it is the only temple that is dedicated to Parvathi, the Goddess. While other pilgrimages are made to the temples of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Subramanya and others, Mookambika is the only temple that is devoted to Parvathi. As per legend, a demon named Kamhasura was put to death in this temple when he acquired boons to disturb the life on earth through his penance. Parvathi makes the demon dumb stopping him to ask for boons, after which he takes the name Mookasura.

However, with Shuklacharya's blessings, he gets back his speech and starts killing sages across. When his sins cross the limit, Goddess Parvathi descends in a powerful form and kills Mookasura and takes the name Mookambika.

The temple has a history dating back to nearly 1,200 years. It is believed that the Goddess Saraswati of learning and wisdom received extreme worship from the esteemed spiritual leader Adi Shankara.

The story has it that Devi Saraswati appeared before him, acknowledging the prayers. Adi Shankara avowed his wish to Devi, pleading her to put her presence in Kerala where there was still no temple to worship her. Devi Saraswati accepted his wish based on one condition that Adi Shankara would have to lead her way to the destination and on the way, he should not doubt and look back to confirm her presence even once.

The moment he fails to keep this condition, Devi will just stop and remain exactly where she would be at that moment. The condition was accepted by Shankara and they started their journey down the Kodachari hills.

Shankara led the way and the tinkling sound of the goddess' anklet kept him alert. Suddenly, the tinkling sound vanished after they walked several distance. After waiting for some time, Shankara turned back to take a quick glance of the goddess who stopped at that very moment and place, where the temple now stands, the story goes.

Three is a belief among the Keralite devotees that the goddess will leave the place if at least a single person from Kerala did not visit the temple once in a year.

The idol of Mookambika Devi in its subtlest form was said to be installed and consecrated by Adi Shankara. It is set up on 'Shri Chakra Yantra' which is considered as the most powerful form of Devi. It is said that more than 60 percent of the devotees visiting the temple are from Kerala and the rest are from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The temple hosts politicians, film stars and litterateurs in large numbers from the neighbouring state.

Musicians and vocalists from Kerala, including the legendary K J Yesudas, are among the regular visitors of the temple, besides numerous film stars. Many script writers in Malayalam come with their scripts to the temple to offer them for pooja.

Composer and singer M Jayachandran says the goddess exists beyond time. Mookambika is the one who kills the evil of Mookasura and showers the music of goodness in us.

Padmabhan Nambiar, a spiritual orator at temples and a devotee of Mookambika, says the killing of 'Mookasura' signifies the reformation of our minds. Words come out when the muteness of the mind is annihilated, he said.

Though he terms as 'mere story' the belief that the Devi will disappear if no Malayalee goes there, he said such a situation had never been there and will never happen. Visitors from Kerala are always there, all along the year.

Eminent Malayalam writer Punathil Kunhabdulla, who recalled his Mookambika experience in one of his writings, says he felt that some powerful force was dragging him along with love and affection. "It was like a son standing closely with his mother, something which I had never felt anywhere before," he wrote.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran was one among the politicians who was spotted at Kollur this year during the Navaratri celebrations. "The temple and the goddess always beckon you without your knowing," he said.

