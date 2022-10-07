One Piece Chapter 1062 spoilers: Why CP0 agents will attempt to kill Vegapunk? Know in detail

Several spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1062 are trending worldwide since the writer Eiichiro Oda has introduced Dr. Vegapunk. The highly sought-after mystery of the One Piece world has been revealed. Dr. Vegapunk has finally appeared in the long-awaited series.

In the upcoming chapter, fans will see CP0 agents coming to kill Vegapunk. Three specific agents will be sent to kill him. According to the spoilers One Piece Chapter 1062, there are multiple Vegapunks, all with their own personality and quirks. The situation is compared to Naruto's Pain.

Spoilers: "Bonney reveals that her father (Kuma) was made into a weapon by Vegapunk-there're 6 different Vegapunk because of how occupied he is with research-CP0 agents are coming to kill Vegapunk, they have Seraphim Kuma with them"

Stussy, Kaku and Rob Lucci are arriving to kill Dr. Vegapunk. They are appointed to the new mission to kill evil. They also have a Seraphim Pacifista model of Bartholomew Kuma, one who has no Devil Fruit powers. CP0 and seraph kuma are hiding in Egg Head Island.

Each Vegapunk has their own spirit and different path. Vegapunk 1 represents kindness and justice, while Vegapunk 2 embodies evil and wickedness. Spoiler community member Kinjin and @TeeDeeA_ has helped the fans by translating the detailing of DR. VEGAPUNK(S) which was out in Japanese language.

Punk 01 is named Shaka, who represents kindness and justice,

Punk 02 is named Lilith, who represents evil and maliciousness,

Punk 03 is named Edison, who represents emotion and thought,

Punk 04 is named Pythagoras, who represents wisdom,

Punk 05 is named Atlas, who represents violence, and

Punk 06 is named York who represents gree

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1062 may solve multiple awaited story angles after the break

Who is Dr. Vegapunk?

Ever since the manga One Piece has entered into the final saga, the story is taking frequent turns. In Chapter 1060, we learned about IM Sama, the highest sovereignty within the World Government, whom even the Five Elders bow down. He uses Uranus to destroy KindomLulucia which is introduced a chapter back in the storyline. Fans were in shock when the newly introduced Island Lulucia was destroyed. Then in Chapter 1061 Straw hats Pirates finally reach a new destination "Egg Head, the Island of the future." But Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper and Bonney are separated from the rest of the Straw Hat pirates in a sea storm. Here the writer introduces the new character called Dr. Vegapunk, who saved the rest of the crew members from a gigantic shark robot.

Dr. Vegapunk is the leading scientist in the employment of the Marines. His work includes discovering the secrets and uses of seastone, the secrets of how Devil Fruit powers work, the co-discovery of the Lineage Factor and its applications, and various other scientific achievements that are said to be at least 500 years ahead of current technology. He hails from the technologically advanced Karakuri Island.

Before working with World Government, Vegapunk was part of MADS, an outlaw scientific research. In MADS He used to work with other notable scientists named Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge and Queen.

One Piece Chapter 1062 will be officially released on October 9, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1062 will start unveiling Void Century mystery! Read additional spoilers