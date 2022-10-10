Is Narco-Saints Season 2 happening? Know in detail

Narco-Saints is one of the popular names nowadays among K-drama lovers. Since Netflix Original released the series on September 9, 2022, fans are clamoring for more seasons. Will there be Narco-Saints Season 2 in the future?

Narco-Saints drew criticism from the Suriname government for its picture of the drug trade in the country. Despite the controversies, Narco-Saints has acquired the top position on the streamer's Global Chart and become one of the most-watched K-dramas on Netflix. Narco-Saints entered the top 10 most viewed titles in 82 countries and regions including being No. 1 in the Bahamas, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Narco-Saints (Korean: 수리남; RR: Surinam; lit. Suriname) is made based on true incidents and says the story of an ordinary entrepreneur who has no choice but to risk his life in joining the secret mission of government agents to capture a Korean drug lord operating in Suriname.

Now fans are eagerly waiting for Narco-Saints Season 2. It's not confirmed yet whether the series will be commissioned for another season. In general, the streamer often takes time for months or sometimes near about a year to gather relevant viewership data across the world.

On the flip side, as the story is based on a true event, the makers have to decide whether Season 2 should be an extension of the first season's plotline or if there are new incidents that can be covered in the second season.

As Narco-Saints has not yet been renewed for Season 2, there's no question of expecting a release date. Still, if we get the K-drama in the future, we couldn't expect Narco-Saints Season 2 before 2023. If the series continues, fans might see Kang working with NIS again to solve more cases.

Narco Saints is currently available on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more Kdramas.

Also Read: Elite Season 6 coming in November! Get all the latest updates