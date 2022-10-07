Outlander Season 7 is reportedly casting The Witcher’s actor Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron

The seventh season of Diana Gabaldon's popular time-traveling romantic series Outlander is officially in production, confirmed Starz through the series' Twitter handle on April 6, 2022. The production is still ongoing.

According to Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher's actor Chris Fulton has joined the upcoming seventh season of Outlander; However, Starz is yet to confirm his joining. The site reported that Fulton left the cast of The Witcher and joined the cast of Outlander. He was also on Bridgerton.

He will play the character of Rob Cameron, who is described as a handsome man in his mid/late thirties. He was spotted on the Outlander set in early July.

A few months back, Joey Phillips joined Outlander Season 7 as Dr. Denzell Hunter. He will be joined by IzzyMeikle-Small, who is set to play his sister Rachel Hunter. And the Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart will play William Ransom.

Fans will also see Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Richard Rankin (Roger Mackenzie) and Sophie Skelton (Brianna Mackenzie).

John Bell (Young Ian), Lauren Lyle (Marsali), Cesar Domboy (Fergus), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie), and David Berry (Lord John) might join them in the cast.

As Outlander Season 7 is the finale of the series, fans expect the plotlines should be more interesting. The plot of Outlander Season 7 will be based on the seventh novel by Diana Gabaldon, "An Echo in the Bone." As the sixth season could not cover the full book of "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," the executive producer Toni Graphia promised to show the rest part in Outlander Season 7.

An Echo in the Bone focuses on the Revolutionary War but contains a lot of twists and turns along the way. Fans could also see a time travel again and more detail on Jamie's past in the form of his son, William. This also means that we'll get to see more of Lord John Grey (David Berry).

Outlander Season 7 could be released in late 2022 or early 2023. Considering that season 6 premiered in March 2022, that's frankly huge news. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Starz's shows!

