Zooey Deschanel boards cast of ‘Physical’ S3 at Apple

Actor Zooey Deschanel has joined the cast of third season of comedy drama series ''Physical''.

Apple ordered a third season of the show in August.

''Physical'' features Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend. According to entertainment website Variety, Deschanel will play the role of Kelly, described as “a former sitcom star who jumps into the burgeoning fitness industry.” ''The comedy is set in the beachy paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego and follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. Sheila comes to find her own reprieve from her daily woes in the world of aerobics, but it comes with its own host of troubles as well,'' the official synopsis reads. ''Physical'' hails from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman. The show, produced by Tomorrow Studios, is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner is attached as co-executive producer.

