Rose Byrne Shines: Wins First Golden Globe for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

In a defining moment of her career, Rose Byrne has been awarded her first Golden Globe at the age of 46, securing the accolade for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Her compelling role in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' earned her this honor at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Overwhelmed by her victory, Byrne humorously noted, "Of course, I didn't prepare anything. This is such a shock! We shot this movie in 25 days for like $8.50," as she expressed her gratitude to writer-director Mary Bronstein and fondly mentioned her family members, including her brother George, who attended the ceremony with her.

Despite her husband Bobby Cannavale's absence, which she amusingly attributed to his visit to a reptile expo for a bearded dragon, Byrne's heartfelt speech charmed attendees. She edged out strong competition, besting notable nominees Cynthia Erivo, Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried, and Emma Stone.

The accolade is among several notable recognitions for Byrne, who was nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, Actors Awards, and Spirit Awards. Her role as Linda in the film, which premiered at Sundance last year, also won her the Best Leading Performance at the Berlin Film Festival.

Joining her in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' are cast members Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Delaney Quinn, Christian Slater, and A$AP Rocky. In another highlight of the evening, Timothee Chalamet captured his first Golden Globe for his performance in 'Marty Supreme'. (ANI)