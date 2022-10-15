Mumbra-based father, son die within hours of each other
- Country:
- India
A 70-year-old man and his son died within hours of each other on Saturday, their kin said here.
Ibrahim Yusuf Tambe suffered a heart attack in Mumbai's Reay Road area in the morning and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, they said.
''The Mumbra-based family was returning after collecting the body when Tambe's youngest son Affam also collapsed and died. Both were buried side by side in the evening,'' he added.
