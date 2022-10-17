Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 release time & what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 is going to be Weekly Shonen Jump's 47th issue, which will be released on Sunday without any break. The upcoming chapter will continue the new arc that has been started in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter200. The chapter begins with the "Direct Talks, Part 1" (直接会談①, Chokusetsukaidan 1) arc of GegeAkutami's popular manga.

The episode title for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter202 is yet to be revealed. The previous chapter ended in suspense, and the upcoming segment is likely to continue the story.

In the new arc, Yuji learns that Sukuna is the fallen player and that Angel wants to kill him in exchange for unsealing Gojo. Besides, fans also learn about Kenjaku's conversation with the President of the United States regarding the cursed energy. He thinks the sorcerers could use it as research subjects. He introduces himself as SuguruGeto, as the officials at the White House referred him.

But Cyrus Veil defines that the players can solve several problems of the country if a single player could produce enough energy till death. But US Presidents angry at Cyrus for proposing this idea of abducting humans for research. Cyrus said that in terms of alternative energy they can't fall behind Russia, China Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. To secure Japan, they must take the possible steps soon along with Germany which is abandoning nuclear power. President then asks Lieutenant Gary about how many personnel are needed to fulfill the mission. Lastly, the team decides that Gojo will be sealed in November.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201, we saw one company of soldiers is enough for succeeding in the mission while dozens of sorcerers will start their research on the curse energy. The president orders the Japanese neighborhoods to guard the Japanese-American citizens more cautiously as foreign countries could attack. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 will showcase that the war might begin anytime. The citizens are in danger.

The raw scans and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 will release two to three days before the release. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 23 in Japan, while international fans will get it on Monday, October 24.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 timings in different places around the planet.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

The translated chapter is likely to come a few hours after the release. The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media and the Shonen Jump App available on both Android and IOS.

