Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 may return from flashback and narrate the ongoing battle

Recent chapters of the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers are focusing on the time leaper story of Mikey's brother Sanichiro in flashback. The leaks for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 are out. According to the leaks, the new chapter will begin by ending the flashback and move on to show the ongoing battle at the present time.

We are not very sure about the authenticity of this news, but we are still writing it based on media reports. Earlier it was reported that Tokyo Revengers manga writer Ken Wakui is planning to conclude the story of Kodansha's bestselling series within the upcoming five chapters. The manga entered the final arc, and he decided not to extend the plot further. However, the Twitter account that posted the news doesn't exist now.

Let's get back to the leaks and spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274. The upcoming chapter will bring back the memory of Takemichi. As a child, TettaKisaki was weak, shy and insecure. But later he became strong. He rose to the top of the Tokyo Manji Gang by manipulating Manjiro Sano and organizing Hinata Tachibana's murder in different futures. Kisaki is a ruthless, cunning, and ambitious individual who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 274 is titled 'No Holding Back.' the two pages' raw scan suggests the scene of Shinichiro's murder from the victim's point of view while the other page shows Sanzu is crying.

There are three mysteries to be solved in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274. First, Shinichiro jumps from the original timeline and gets to the story timeline. So what happened to Shinichiro in the original timeline? Has he disappeared forever? If yes, how did he do that? Secondly, why does Sanzu recall his memory? More importantly, what kind of foresight ability did Takemichi acquire?

Takemichi uses his powers to save the love of his life. He jumps to save Mikey. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 will continue the fight. As per Sportskeeda, in Tokyo Revengers chapter 274, Shinichiro will use the term "因果応報 (Ingaouhou)," which roughly translates to "Karma" or "Cause and Effect," and "Retribution."

These are more theories and leaks for the upcoming segment. We will come up with more Tokyo Revengers Chapter 274 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are out. But we would advise all readers to read the Tokyo Revengers manga after its release on official platforms.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Tokyo Revengers 274 will be released on October 19, 2022, in the latest issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Everything we know so far