Left Menu

"It's been a joyful ride", says Sidharth Malhotra on completing 10 years in Bollywood

Actor Sidharth Malhotra pens a heartfelt note on completing 10 years in Bollywood.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:13 IST
"It's been a joyful ride", says Sidharth Malhotra on completing 10 years in Bollywood
Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, on Wednesday, pens a heartfelt note on completing 10 years in the Indian film industry. The 'Thank God' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video which contain clips of his movies like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Brothers', 'Ek Villain', and 'Shershaah'.

He captioned the post, "My journey in Hindi cinema has completed a decade today. I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my fans who've been rooting for me throughout the years." "From #SOTY to #ThankGod, it's been a joyful ride. Thank you @karanjohar for giving me an opportunity to show my talent and most importantly for believing in me. Big hug to my first co-stars @varundvn & @aliaabhatt. Big love and respect to all," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5U4nVAI13/ As soon as Sidharth dropped the post, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate him.

Sidharth made her debut in 2012 with 'Student of the Year', which also marks the foray of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is all set for the release of 'Thank God' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022.

Apart from this, Sidharth has 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles, which is slated to release on November 11. The action thriller film is directed by Sagar Ambre. He also has Shantanu Bagchi's spy-thriller film, 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022