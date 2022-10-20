The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 updates & the possible plotlines

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has been announced at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. After that, new key visuals of Season 3 and has been shared at a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022. The first trailer is also out for the anime. But the release date for the third outing is yet to be revealed.

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Original title: Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari) is a tale of Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned to a parallel world to become the World Cardinal Hero. Each of the heroes was respectively equipped with their own legendary equipment when summoned. Naofumi happened to receive the Legendary Shield, the sole defensive equipment, while the other heroes received a sword, a spear, and a bow, weapons meant for the attack. The character Raphtalia was selected as Best Girl for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2020.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is written by Aneko Yusagi and illustrated by Seira Minami. The novel series was adapted into a manga series by AiyaKyū and published by Media Factory, with twenty volumes released as of February 22, 2022. Both the novel and manga series were licensed by One Peace Books and were published in North America starting in September 2015.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be directed by Hitoshi Haga, with the rest of the staff from the previous season returning. Masato Jinbo replaced Takao Abo as director in the second season, and the rest of the staff members reprised their roles.

Here is the novel synopsis as described by the publisher:

"Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!"

The Fallen Heroes arc of the light novel will be the centerline of the anime series. The New World Arc, where Naofumi's group goes into Kyo's world is shown in Season 2. According to Epic Stream, Season 3 might show the aftermath of Spirit Tortoise turning to the other heroes who are left defeated and humbled by events. At the end of the second season, Naofumi's party finally reaches their destination, the spot of the Spirit Tortoise's demise, where they are to pay their respects to Ost. Before leaving, Naofumi sees the spirit of Ost as the two smile at each other.

Though Shield Hero Season 3 was announced two years back but to be fair to the streamer, it's too early to expect a release of Season 3 in 2022. However, we are hopeful of it arriving in 2023.

Crunchyroll will be streaming Season 3 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

