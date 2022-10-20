One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers: Bonney turns Luffy into a 70-year-old man

The raw scan of One Piece Chapter 1064 is out for international readers. No wonder readers are quite thrilled to know the storyline of the manga chapter, as it is continuing to its final saga.

Now fans can get a clear picture of what the upcoming chapter has in store. Before jumping into the detailed summary of One Piece Chapter 1064, let's have a quick recap of the previous chapter.

We will definitely see the continuation of the last chapter where Blackbeard pirates trapped Law in the middle of the sea as he wants a copy of the Poneglyph from Law. The Poneglyph is very important to find One Piece's treasure. Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Doc Q and Stronger are the three who have the power of Akuma no Mi. Besides, Bonney wants to know more about Kuma.

One Piece Chapter 1064 will release on Sunday without any break. Without further ado, let's dive straight into the additional spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1064.

An overview of One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers were revealed two days back by Etenboby. According to the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1064 will be titled "Kuzan and Augur of Blackbeard pirates" and will highlight the Egghead Lab Phase. The full-color page cover of the chapter will show Aokiji and Van augur have kidnapped pudding.

While the fight continues, Pudding will be seen as a hostage on the ship of the Blackbeard although it is yet to be confirmed whether her 3rd eye has been awakening. She is in a cell and talking to some of the Teach's subordinates regarding Big Moms. She wants to confirm whether she is dead. She said, "If Mom were alive, she would shut you all up." The big expose in the story is she confirms that Big Mom is dead.

Additional details of One Piece Chapter 1064

One Piece Chapter 1064 will start with the fight between BB pirates vs Law's crew. Roughly half of the chapter will cover the fight sequence.

Blackbeard will use a quake attack named "Grash" but he will be surprised to see Law is now awakened. Law will use several awakening attacks including Shock Wille which fans will see in Chapter 1064.

Answering to Augur's question if they should go back to the ship after shock wille, BB says- "Cough cough…nonsense! Straight forward is the only way! Zehahahahaha……for I am Blackbeard!!!"

Doc Q attacks them with apple bombs but Shachi will stop them. In the end, fans will witness Blackbeard using Black Vortex in the fight.

Here are some conversations between Puddings and Blackbeard in One Piece Chapter 1064 that are shared by some leakers.

Part on Big Mom Pudding: "If Mama was still alive there won't ever be another word coming out from that mouth of yours!!" Blackbeard pirates: "Hahaha!! Right now we are literally fighting the guy who killed Big Mom!!!" "If the old Legends just lay around taking up space, how can the era ever progress?"

On the other side, Bonney reveals Kuma is her biological father and she is from a special race. By using her power, Bonnet turns Luffy into 70 Years Old Man. To stop Luffy and others from fighting, Bonney uses her power on them. She makes Jinbe a kid while Chopper and Luffy become old men.

Bonney will use her power on the group: she's now a kid Jinbe also becomes a child (like the sbs ver) Chopper is old Luffy is 70 years old (of a certain future)"

Usopp's group arrives at Lab Phase on Egg Head, Lilith tells them that they need to change before entering. Sanji wears a Hawaiian shirt like Jinbe. All the others have futuristic outfits.

The chapter ends with Shaka's conversation with Dragon. Shaka assumes Vegapunk will die soon.

More detailed summaries are expected to be revealed within two to three days before the release. We will come back with more information as soon as it comes.

One Piece Chapter 1064 will be officially released on Sunday, October 23. The people of Australia will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

