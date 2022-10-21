James Corden addresses allegations about his "abusive" restaurant behaviour

Only a few days after James Corden was banned by restaurateur Keith McNally from one of his New York City restaurants for alleged "abusive" behaviour, the 'Late Late Show' host has now addressed the situation. According to E! News, in an interview with the New York Times, the publication noted that during their sit-down with Corden at a restaurant, a patron nearby sent her dish back.

"Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It's insane," Corden said during the October 20 interview. "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly. I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication," he continued, reported E! News.

In an Instagram post shared on October 17, McNally said he banned Corden for his alleged "abusive" behaviour at Balthazar's New York location and at Cafe Luxembourg. He wrote, "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

Hours later, McNally shared that Corden called him to make amends. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f--ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances," McNally wrote in another Instagram post, as per E! News. (ANI)

