Left Menu

James Corden addresses allegations about his "abusive" restaurant behaviour

James Corden, who was recently banned from a New York City restaurant for alleged "abusive" behaviour, has now addressed the allegation.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:57 IST
James Corden addresses allegations about his "abusive" restaurant behaviour
James Corden (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Only a few days after James Corden was banned by restaurateur Keith McNally from one of his New York City restaurants for alleged "abusive" behaviour, the 'Late Late Show' host has now addressed the situation. According to E! News, in an interview with the New York Times, the publication noted that during their sit-down with Corden at a restaurant, a patron nearby sent her dish back.

"Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It's insane," Corden said during the October 20 interview. "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly. I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication," he continued, reported E! News.

In an Instagram post shared on October 17, McNally said he banned Corden for his alleged "abusive" behaviour at Balthazar's New York location and at Cafe Luxembourg. He wrote, "James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

Hours later, McNally shared that Corden called him to make amends. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f--ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances," McNally wrote in another Instagram post, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022