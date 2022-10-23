Left Menu

"Be happy, be mine," says Arjun Kapoor as he wishes girlfriend Malaika Arora on her 49th birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a hot picture with his girlfriend Malaika Arora on the occasion of her 49th birthday.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, in the early hours of Sunday extended a warm birthday wish to his lady love Malaika Arora. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture which he captioned, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine...."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkBrOopSQYE/ In the picture, Arjun could be seen standing behind Malaika as the duo struck a hot pose in front of a mirror.

Bollywood diva, Malaika shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Only urs" followed by a red heart emoticon. Soon after the '2 States' actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

"Wow Soooooooo Beautiful," a fan commented. Director Abhishek Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Malla."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the social media trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'The Lady Killer' along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

