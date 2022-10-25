One Piece Chapter 1065 will solve multiple awaited story angles after the break

One Piece Chapter 1065 will continue the fight between the two strongest pirates, Law and Blackbeard, the Emperor of the sea. The connection of Vegapunk with the revolutionary army will also reveal in the upcoming segment. Plus the continuous journey of the Straw Hats crew and Bonney around Egghead Island, in search of Vegapunk.

Unfortunately, the creator Eiichiro Oda will take a week's break and One Piece Chapter 1065 will not be out in coming Sunday. Since the Oda Sensei wrapped the Wano Arc and entered its final Saga, fans are getting new nail-biting moments after every break, thus the readers are expecting to get a more captivating plotline in One Piece Chapter 1065.

The spoilers for the chapter will come on the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on official platforms.

Now fans can get a clear picture of what the upcoming chapter has in store, let's have a quick recap of the previous chapter.

In the latest chapter, Marshall and his crew of Devil Fruit users decides to attack Blackbeard pirates. Law and his army are doing well to defeat Marshal. On the other side, Bonney wants to know detail about his father, so he is searching for scientist Vegapunk. He especially wants the answer to why Vegapunk uses Kuma his father in his experiment, while the World Government wants to kill the scientist.

One Piece Chapter 1065 might continue the cliffhangers of the plotline. Fans will also see whether Law can defeat the Emperors of the Sea.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1065 is November 6 at around 1 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1063 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (November 6)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (November 6)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (November 6)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (November 6)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (November 6)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (November 6)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (November 6)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (November 7)

