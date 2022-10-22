The Dragon Prince Season 4 teaser, trailer & episode titles hint at a high-stake story with time-jump

The trailer of Netflix's The Dragon Prince Season 4 shows eponymous elf is responsible for manipulating the dark wizard Viren. Additionally, the streamer finally revealed the titles of all the nine episodes of Season 4.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is titled 'The Dragon Prince: The Mystery of Aaravos.' Fans are expecting protagonists Rayla, Callum and Ezran to return again to defeat Viren. The recently released titles give a glimpse of the story. The show will start showing the main plot of the season with the journey of the heroes two years after saving the monarchy from Viren and his army. Check out the new individual episodes of The Dragon Prince Season 4:

Chapter One: Rebirthday

Chapter Two: Fallen Stars

Chapter Three: Breathtaking

Chapter Four: Through the Looking Glass

Chapter Five: The Great Gates

Chapter Six: The Drakewood

Chapter Seven: Beneath the Surface

Chapter Eight: Rex Igneous

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will answer several questions about "The Battle of the Storm Spire. Some of those questions are as follows: "Who is Aaravos? Where did this enigmatic Startouch elf come from? What does he want? And what price will our heroes have to pay to stop him?"

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

Additionally, a new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel that Harrow voice actor Luke Rodriq would return as Karim.

Created by writers Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, the Emmy Award-winning fantasy series originally debuted on Netflix back in 2018. The series creator Aaron Ehasz hinted about the theme that fans will see in the forthcoming Season 4.

"I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz told Comicbook.com last year regarding new seasons. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will premiere in November 3, 2022.

