Left Menu

The Dragon Prince Season 4 teaser, trailer & episode titles hint at a high-stake story with time-jump

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:15 IST
The Dragon Prince Season 4 teaser, trailer & episode titles hint at a high-stake story with time-jump
The Dragon Prince Season 4 is titled ‘The Dragon Prince: The Mystery of Aaravos.’ Image Credit: Dragon Prince Season 4 / Twitter
  • Country:
  • Japan

The trailer of Netflix's The Dragon Prince Season 4 shows eponymous elf is responsible for manipulating the dark wizard Viren. Additionally, the streamer finally revealed the titles of all the nine episodes of Season 4.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is titled 'The Dragon Prince: The Mystery of Aaravos.' Fans are expecting protagonists Rayla, Callum and Ezran to return again to defeat Viren. The recently released titles give a glimpse of the story. The show will start showing the main plot of the season with the journey of the heroes two years after saving the monarchy from Viren and his army. Check out the new individual episodes of The Dragon Prince Season 4:

Chapter One: Rebirthday

Chapter Two: Fallen Stars

Chapter Three: Breathtaking

Chapter Four: Through the Looking Glass

Chapter Five: The Great Gates

Chapter Six: The Drakewood

Chapter Seven: Beneath the Surface

Chapter Eight: Rex Igneous

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will answer several questions about "The Battle of the Storm Spire. Some of those questions are as follows: "Who is Aaravos? Where did this enigmatic Startouch elf come from? What does he want? And what price will our heroes have to pay to stop him?"

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

Additionally, a new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel that Harrow voice actor Luke Rodriq would return as Karim.

Created by writers Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, the Emmy Award-winning fantasy series originally debuted on Netflix back in 2018. The series creator Aaron Ehasz hinted about the theme that fans will see in the forthcoming Season 4.

"I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz told Comicbook.com last year regarding new seasons. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will premiere in November 3, 2022.

Also Read: Hige wo Soru renewal possibilities, what you can expect from it

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022