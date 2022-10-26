Gurugram: Iraqi heart patient duped of USD15,000 dies at hospital

A heart patient from Iraq who was allegedly duped of USD15,000 by two people died at a hospital here.

Faris Muslim Abbas (62) was admitted to the hospital on October 23 following the cheating incident. He died in early hours on October 24.

An attendant of his claimed that Abbas had chased the two people who had duped him and his wife, after which his condition worsened.

Police, however, said they checked a CCTV footage of the incident and it did not show that he chased the accused. ''We got information about his death but his wife has not filed any other complaint,'' said Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of the Sadar police station. Abbas and his wife Nada Ali Salman had come here on October 21 and they had consulted a surgeon at Medanta Hospital on October 22.

On October 23 around 3.30 pm, when they were going to the market, they were duped of the cash.

