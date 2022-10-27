Matthew Perry aka Chandler from 'Friends' reveals Cameron Diaz once punched him in the face

'FRIENDS' star Matthew Perry recently released his memoir and has been a hot topic ever since! In his new book 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,' Matthew has recalled going on a date with Cameron Diaz and saying that the actress slapped him in the face!

According to Page Six, Matthew and Diaz met shortly after her split from Justin Timberlake in 2007. Matthew has written in his book that Diaz got "immediately stoned" during their group dinner party and "wasn't interested in (him) at all".

Page Six further reports that Matthew further claimed in the book that Diaz "accidentally" hit his face while aiming for his shoulder when he said "something witty" to her during a game of Pictionary. He remembered replying - "Are you f-king kidding me?"

While the book focuses on Matthew Perry's longtime struggles with addiction, it also gives the readers a brief idea about his dating life. In the memoir, He also revealed that he broke up with Julia Roberts just two months after dating her.

According to Page Six, Matthew Perry broke up with her because he felt he would "never be good enough" for her! By the time Roberts made a cameo appearance on an episode of the popular sitcom, Matthew claims that he and the 54-year-old actress had already begun dating. However, things quickly went south.

Page Six has quoted Times UK for an excerpt that Matthew shared in the book - "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me." He added that he felt like Julia Roberts was "slumming it" by "dating" him."Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, and unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he confessed.Matthew added, he can't "begin to describe the look of confusion on her face" when he said that he wanted to break up. (ANI)

