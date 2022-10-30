In comparison with my mother, I'm getting diverse roles: Ratna Pathak Shah

As compared to her mother's generation, veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah says she is glad that women of her age are being offered diverse characters to play on screen.

The situation in the Hindi film industry has changed for the better for female artistes, said the actor, who is the daughter of late cinema icon Dina Pathak and designer Baldev Pathak.

''Today, I'm 65. But when my mother was 65, she used to cry because the roles she was offered were all the same. In comparison, I'm getting diverse roles. There are many women like me who are getting such opportunities,'' Shah said.

The actor was speaking during a session on women's representation Indian cinema at Rajendra Yadav Smriti Samaroh here at Bikaner House on Sunday evening.

''The troubles that my mother's generation had faced, I encountered them a lot less. It should be less for my daughter's generation and the one after hers. This is what we hope for in a society.

''Art is a part of this whole movement. But it cannot be the only way to address this issue. The society has to change its thinking and that is why education is important,'' Shah said.

The versatile actor, known for her performances in movies such as ''Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'', ''Kapoor and Sons'' and ''Lipstick under My Burkha'', credited the change to the way stories are being written in cinema.

''Women have started telling their stories and they will not be stopped, unless they are all caged. We are going to tell our stories... ''I think this is possible because we have the purchasing power today. We can choose what films to watch, whether on screen or by buying the subscription of OTT platforms,'' she added.

The atmosphere on a film's set has also improved for better, especially for female artistes, Shah pointed out.

''The change is visible on the film's set as well. Earlier, you will only find women in the hairdressing department, as junior artistes or sometimes as stuntwomen.

''Today, you will find women in each and every department and because of this, there is a much more democratic and a less unpleasant, sexual mood on a set. That is a big difference. I can't say how grateful I'm for this because it was very visible once upon a time.'' Shah believes that films of today have ''discovered a new woman'', one that is free and not bothered by the restrictions of the society.

At the same time, she believes cinema should also focus on stories that show the changing mindset of men towards women. ''We have focused a lot on women and in presenting their stories in a new way. No doubt it was necessary. But in this all, we need stories that show the changing mindset of men because I believe that we need new men to put up with these new women on the screen. ''If we don't have new men on screen, then how will the new women make their path?,'' Shah added.

